The Pacific Gas & Electric Company says a total of 17,000 customers — including 3,800 in Calistoga — lost power during peak usage hours on Tuesday.
PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said in an email that the utility is still looking into the root cause of Calistoga's outage, but there was an increase in heat-related outages Tuesday. PG&E crews restored power to nearly 150,000 customers who lost it on Monday and Tuesday.
PG&E's grid operator, the California Independent System Operator, called late Tuesday afternoon for people to conserve electricity due to high temperatures and energy demand, Contreras wrote.