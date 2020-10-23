PG&E canceled Thursday's Napa power shut-off, but warns of wind event this Sunday

When predicted strong winds didn't occur, Pacific Gas & Electric canceled the power shutoff planned for Thursday morning for 3,296 Napa County customers.

However, the utility is warily watching the forecast for strong winds coming into the region Sunday evening that could prompt larger Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The National Weather Service said that winds blowing from east to west late Sunday could be on par with the winds that propelled the 2017 wine country and 2019 Kincade fires.

Winds are likely to peak between 7 p.m. and midnight Sunday, with gusts to 70 mph on the hills appearing likely, the Weather Service said Friday morning.

The Weather Service warned against "Red Flag fatigue" after two earlier high wind warnings this week did not result in any major wildfires.

A cold, "incredibly dry" air mass will be spreading over the region, which when combined with the high winds will create a high potential for any fire to spread rapidly, the Weather Service said.

