PG&E chief testifies at commission hearing that he has been deeply affected by wildfire tragedies

SAN FRANCISCO — The chief executive officer of PG&E testified at a California Public Utilities Commission hearing in San Francisco Tuesday that "I'm going to do everything I can to make this right" for wildfire victims.

CEO Bill Johnson spoke on the first day of a seven-day evidentiary hearing before the commission on the utility's proposed financial reorganization plan for exiting its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In order to be eligible for a wildfire insurance fund established by a state law last year, PG&E must have its plan approved by the CPUC as well as by a federal bankruptcy judge by June 30.

Johnson, who took the helm of the utility last year, was questioned during the hearing by wildfire survivor Will Abrams of Santa Rosa about how he could assure fire victims that the utility's managers had compassion for them.

"I've been to Paradise five times," Johnson answered, referring to the Butte County town that was destroyed by the deadly Camp Fire of 2018, in which a total of 85 people died.

"We watched videos and listened to 911 tapes. If you think I'm not affected by this, you are wrong. This has affected me deeply. I'm going to do everything I can to make this right," he told Abrams.

