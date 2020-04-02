PG&E customers will receive state-mandated climate credits for April bills

Pacific Gas and Electric Company residential customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their bills during the April billing cycle.

The credit totals $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service. For natural gas-only residential customers the credit will be $27.18, and for electric-only residential customers the credit will be $35.73.

This credit is especially timely given that many residential customers under stay-at-home orders may be using more energy than usual, which could increase their energy bills.

“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, we know that many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts. We want customers to be aware that the semi-annual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E senior vice president and chief customer officer.