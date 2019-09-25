Pacific Gas & Electric implemented public safety power shutoffs before dawn Wednesday for 1,284 customers in the Calistoga area, including nearby portions of Sonoma County. The center of the city was not affected.
This was a precautionary move in advance of strong winds expected Wednesday that heightened the risk of damage to PG&E equipment and causing wildfires, the utility reported.
Restoration of power is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, with everyone having their electricity restored before sunset, PG&E reported.
All told, the utility said it was cutting power to 48,200 customers in the North Bay and the Sierra foothills, with windy weather expected to last through midday Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, Napa County's Office of Emergency Services reported that a Red Flag Warning, representing extreme fire danger, would be in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
To help affected people in the Calistoga area, PG&E said it was opening a Community Resource Center at the Calistoga fairgrounds where people could use restrooms, access bottled water, charge electric devices and have air conditioning.
The center would open at 8 a.m. and stay open during daylight hours until power is restored.
Similar centers were being set up in six other communities, including Grass Valley, Auburn, Oroville and Loomis.
Some 10,500 Napa County customers were threatened with a safety shutoff Monday, but the utility decided Monday afternoon that one wasn't needed.