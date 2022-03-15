PG&E doing gas leak patrols in Napa County

Pacific Gas and Electric crews will be on the move in Napa County neighborhoods by vehicle and by foot in the coming months trying to detect natural gas leaks.
Residents might see the Ford Explorers equipped with sensors that measure methane plumes in the air. The sensors can detect methane in parts per billion and pinpoint the location of the source.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors have ordered that Measure L, a quarter-cent wildfire protection sales tax, be placed on the June 7 ballot.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
Meet Obi, Napa's therapy pig. He's the newest "staffer" at Mentis Napa.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa's Stanly Ranch resort.
A restaurant that uses the motto "Where Flavor Gets its Wings" would like to land in Napa.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…
These mobile surveys will be done between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Also, residents could see PG&E workers and contractors walking through neighborhoods with hand-held methane detection devices. The foot patrols will be between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Customers could be asked to provide access to gas meters in inaccessible areas. Access to inspect all meters is critical to the safe operation of the gas system, a PG&E press release said.
The workers will have company-issued identification they will share on request. Customers can also call PG&E customer service at 800 743-5000 to confirm the identity of a representative, the press release said.
This year in its service area, the utility will survey 1.2 million customer service lines, gas meters and corresponding distribution lines. About 11,000 of these will be in Napa County.
For grade one leaks, the PG&E will dispatch crews to make immediate repairs. Work will occur in the evening and may result in minor service interruptions, the release said.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors have ordered that Measure L, a quarter-cent wildfire protection sales tax, be placed on the June 7 ballot.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
A quick and increasingly common crime is creating expensive headaches for local vehicle owners, according to law enforcement agencies.
Meet Obi, Napa’s therapy pig. He's the newest "staffer" at Mentis Napa.
Tuong Nguyen faces attempted murder and other charges linked to a Feb. 18 shooting on Highway 29 and a carjacking in Napa later that morning.
When war broke out in Ukraine, this Napa Valley man (and his Ukrainian girlfriend) became refugees. This is their story.
In just eight short weeks, the brides, along with every other kind of guest, will begin to arrive at Napa’s Stanly Ranch resort.
A restaurant that uses the motto “Where Flavor Gets its Wings” would like to land in Napa.
The state Fair Political Practices Commission has a role to play in the tangled tale of Walt Ranch and potential conflict-of-interest allegati…
