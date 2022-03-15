PG&E doing gas leak patrols in Napa County

Pacific Gas and Electric crews will be on the move in Napa County neighborhoods by vehicle and by foot in the coming months trying to detect natural gas leaks.

Residents might see the Ford Explorers equipped with sensors that measure methane plumes in the air. The sensors can detect methane in parts per billion and pinpoint the location of the source.

These mobile surveys will be done between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Also, residents could see PG&E workers and contractors walking through neighborhoods with hand-held methane detection devices. The foot patrols will be between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Customers could be asked to provide access to gas meters in inaccessible areas. Access to inspect all meters is critical to the safe operation of the gas system, a PG&E press release said.

The workers will have company-issued identification they will share on request. Customers can also call PG&E customer service at 800 743-5000 to confirm the identity of a representative, the press release said.

This year in its service area, the utility will survey 1.2 million customer service lines, gas meters and corresponding distribution lines. About 11,000 of these will be in Napa County.

For grade one leaks, the PG&E will dispatch crews to make immediate repairs. Work will occur in the evening and may result in minor service interruptions, the release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

