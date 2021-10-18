PG&E: Early-season showers contribute to Napa outages overnight

A storm pattern Sunday night brought a smattering of long-absent rainfall to Napa – but also contributed to power outages that blacked out nearly 1,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers.

A phenomenon known as a flashover caused 646 customers to lose electricity in south Napa and American Canyon at about 10:30 p.m., along with 339 customers in a separate Napa outage at 7:30 p.m. near Arthur and Minahen streets, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

The power interruptions occurred as light rain fell on Bay Area communities that have endured historic drought levels, like much of California.

The larger of Sunday’s outages resulted from damage to a power pole near Tower and Devlin roads in American Canyon, Contreras said in an email.

The cause of both incidents was a flashover, in which dust, dirt, salt, and other substances build up on power lines during the dry season and are turned to mud when light rain or mist arrives after a long rainless period. The mud conducts electricity, triggering damage to electrical equipment that can lead to pole fires and power failures, according to Contreras.