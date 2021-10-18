 Skip to main content
PG&E: Early-season showers contribute to Napa outages overnight

PG&E: Early-season showers contribute to Napa outages overnight

A storm pattern Sunday night brought a smattering of long-absent rainfall to Napa – but also contributed to power outages that blacked out nearly 1,000 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers.

A phenomenon known as a flashover caused 646 customers to lose electricity in south Napa and American Canyon at about 10:30 p.m., along with 339 customers in a separate Napa outage at 7:30 p.m. near Arthur and Minahen streets, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

The power interruptions occurred as light rain fell on Bay Area communities that have endured historic drought levels, like much of California.

The larger of Sunday’s outages resulted from damage to a power pole near Tower and Devlin roads in American Canyon, Contreras said in an email.

The cause of both incidents was a flashover, in which dust, dirt, salt, and other substances build up on power lines during the dry season and are turned to mud when light rain or mist arrives after a long rainless period. The mud conducts electricity, triggering damage to electrical equipment that can lead to pole fires and power failures, according to Contreras.

The National Weather Service reported mostly light rainfall amounts around the Bay Area from Sunday evening into Monday. Precipitation measured 0.05 inch at Napa County Airport for the 24 hours ending at 2:48 p.m. Monday, although other county locations recorded as much as 0.2 inches at Mount St. Helena.

A PG&E pole-washing program aims to lessen the chance of flashovers by having work crews use sprayers and water tankers to clean debris off poles and equipment.

PG&E crews were sent to Tower and Devlin to replace the damaged pole, and to Arthur and Minahen to replace electrical equipment. All customers near the Arthur-Minahen outage had their service restored by 4 a.m. Monday, while about 35 customers still affected by the Tower-Devlin outage were expected to be restored by 7 p.m. Monday, PG&E reported.

Separately, about 20 other PG&E customers were blacked out at about 3 a.m. when a tree fell onto a power line in the 2000 block of Oak Street, according to Contreras, who said power in that area was restored by 11 a.m.

