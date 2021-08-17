PG&E expands scope of potential power shutoffs in Napa County starting Tuesday night

PG&E has expanded the scope of a planned power shutoff that will affect parts of the North Bay and elsewhere in Northern California starting Tuesday night.

The Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E's term for its action to shut off power in certain areas to try to prevent its equipment from starting wildfires during particularly dry and windy conditions, was initially estimated to affect about 2,100 customers in Napa County, about 50 customers in Solano County and about 250 in Sonoma County.

As of Tuesday, however, the utility estimated that close to 4,000 of its customers in Napa County could lose power in the shutoff, which could take effect as soon as 7 p.m. and last until Thursday. The number of customers affected has also increased to nearly 1,100 in Solano County and more than 1,600 in Sonoma County.

The city of Calistoga, which is included in the expanded shutoff area, said Tuesday that its new microgrid would be operational within an hour of two of the shutdown, but it would only power parts of the city east of the Napa River. Westside homes and businesses should prepare for an extended outage.

Most of the customers expected to be affected are in Butte and Shasta counties, according to PG&E.