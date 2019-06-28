Trying to dig its way out of bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. is likely to take another financial hit as the California Public Utilities Commission opens a formal “penalty case” over the utility’s role in the 2017 wine country wildfires.
The fines could be considerable. The commission fined PG&E about $1.6 billion following the 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.
In an order released late Thursday, the PUC said its safety division has already concluded that PG&E failed to operate its electrical equipment properly and had “various deficiencies” in its tree-trimming program, contributing to the 2017 fires.
“PG&E’s violations during the 2017 fire siege are extensive and disturbing, and go to basic requirements, such as the failure to maintain adequate records,” PUC Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said in a prepared statement.
The October 2017 fires killed 44 people, destroyed nearly 9,000 buildings and burned a total of 245,000 acres. Cal Fire blamed PG&E’s power lines and other equipment for a dozen of the fires, although it exonerated the utility in connection with the deadliest fire, the Tubbs Fire.
PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, estimating it was facing $30 billion in liabilities from the 2017 fires and last November’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise.
The PUC’s penalty case doesn’t cover the Camp Fire because the commission’s safety unit hasn’t finished its Paradise investigation yet, said PUC spokeswoman Terrie Prosper. Cal Fire has said a faulty high-voltage transmission tower owned by PG&E was responsible for the deadliest fire in California history.
In its order, the utilities commission directed PG&E to create a smartphone app that enables the public to report problems with utility poles.
“The app is our way of crowdsourcing public safety and helping reduce the risk of wildfires,” said PUC President Michael Picker in a prepared statement.
In a statement, PG&E said it will “fully cooperate” with the PUC’s investigation and pointed to the work it’s done since 2017 to reduce wildfire risk. The company’s shares fell 45 cents, to $23.52, in morning trading.
The PUC order came as legislative language began circulating on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a $21 billion insurance fund to help pay claims to victims of wildfires caused by utilities’ equipment. The fund is to be financed by utility shareholders and ratepayers.
Napa County fires
The PUC will investigate four fires that touched the Napa Valley on Oct. 8, 2017: the Atlas, Nuns, Partrick and Tubbs fires.
The Atlas Fire was ignited near 3683 Atlas Peak Road in the city of Napa, according to the PUC order. It burned 51,624 acres, killed six people, destroyed 120 structures and damaged 783 structures.
The Nuns Fire ignited the same day as the Atlas Fire, near 1210 Nuns Canyon Road in Glen Ellen. It eventually combined with the Norrbom, Adobe, Pressley, Oakmont/Pythan fires and the Partrick Fire, which ignited at 1721 Partrick Road in the city of Napa.
The fires that merged into the Nuns Fire collectively burned 56,556 acres, killed three people, destroyed 1,355 structures and damaged 172 structures, according to the PUC.
The Tubbs Fire ignited near 1128 Bennett Lane in Calistoga and burned 36,807 acres, killed 22 people, destroyed 11,272 structures and damaged 317 structures.
Register reporter Courtney Teague contributed to this report.