PG&E: Fallen wire cuts power to nearly 3,400 south Napa customers

A fallen wire caused 3,391 customers of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in south Napa to lose electricity Sunday night, the utility reported.

The outage affected areas on the city of Napa’s south side, east of the city and to the west in the Carneros area, according to PG&E online maps.

The downed power line blocked West Imola Avenue and shut down traffic in both directions for about an hour, according to Napa Fire spokesperson Matt Colburn.

All but 32 customers had their service restored by 11 p.m., according to PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez. Fourteen customers were expected to remain without power until equipment repairs were completed, she said.