PG&E flying helicopter patrols in Napa, Marin counties this week

Pacific Gas and Electric Company is flying routine low-level helicopter patrols in Marin and Napa counties this week to ensure natural gas system safety, officials said.

Starting Monday, the patrols will inspect natural gas transmission lines as part of a semi-annual leak survey and maintenance program, said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

If issues are identified, the helicopters may fly lower for additional inspections. Ground crews may also be sent to construction areas to ensure safe access to pipelines.

The flights will occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in a contracted blue-and-white helicopter. The flight path in Marin County will follow pipelines from north of Novato to Mill Valley mostly along Highway 101. The flight path in Napa County will follow pipelines along Silverado Highway from Deer Park to around Napa and further south to Sonoma Highway.

Flights may be as low as 300 to 500 feet.