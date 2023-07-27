A project to replace natural gas pipelines on Soscol Avenue in Napa will begin Monday and continue into most of the fall, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. announced Thursday.

PG&E’s work will take place in Napa’s retail and auto showroom corridor along Soscol, form the Imola Avenue intersection north to Sousa Lane. Work will continue until the end of November, although weather and other factors may require schedule changes, the utility said in a news release.

To minimize disruption to drivers and residents, PG&E plans to do most work overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sundays to Thursdays. During working hours, passers-by may see utility crews, vehicles, lighting structures and other equipment.

No interruptions in gas service are expected, according to PG&E. The utility said traffic impacts should be minimal, and that no-parking and traffic rerouting signs will be posted if needed.

During the work period, there will be a controlled release of a small amount of natural gas, PG&E said. People in the area may hear a loud and steady noise and notice the smell of gas. This is normal while crews are working, but anyone with concerns can call 800-743-5000, the utility said.