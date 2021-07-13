PG&E grants $100,000 to fuel breaks in Angwin, Mt. Veeder

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council will receive a combined $100,000 from PG&E to go to the Mount Veeder and Angwin Fire Safe Councils. Funding will help create shaded fuel breaks on Hill Road in Angwin and Montgomery road, a connector road in the Mount Veeder area.
“We have a lot of dry brush and fuels along Hill road and Montgomery; for Hill residents this is the only way in and out of their street. The Montgomery connector is a critical connector between Napa and Sonoma County at a key fire break. We are thankful for this grant from PG&E that will allow us to help protect our communities from the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Joe Nordlinger, Vice President of Grants for The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, in a PG&E release announcing the grant.
The Napa County grant is part of a $2 million annual program supporting Fire Safe Councils statewide.
“With our Community Wildfire Safety Program, we focus on reducing wildfire risk by meeting and exceeding state vegetation safety standards, continuing to harden our electric grid with stronger power lines and poles and by integrating new tools and technologies. But we can’t do it all alone. We need to work together and enable each other to prepare for this wildfire season, which is why the work of the local Fire Safe Councils is so essential,” said Peter Kenny, PG&E Interim Vice President of Vegetation Management.
Since 2014, PG&E has provided $17 million in grant funding to support local FSCs in their efforts to improve fire safety in communities. Typical FSC projects include reducing fuel, creating fuel breaks, and improving fire evacuation routes and emergency access roads.
“PG&E’s vegetation management team members located in Napa County have a close working relationship with Joe and his team,” said Tony Walls, Supervisor for PG&E’s Vegetation Management Programs in Napa County. “We work with the local Fire Safe Councils to target areas of fire concern and provide our regional vegetation work schedules so we can work together, all with the goal of reducing fire risk in the communities we serve.”
