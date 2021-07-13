PG&E grants $100,000 to fuel breaks in Angwin, Mt. Veeder

The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation and the Mt. Veeder Fire Safe Council will receive a combined $100,000 from PG&E to go to the Mount Veeder and Angwin Fire Safe Councils. Funding will help create shaded fuel breaks on Hill Road in Angwin and Montgomery road, a connector road in the Mount Veeder area.

“We have a lot of dry brush and fuels along Hill road and Montgomery; for Hill residents this is the only way in and out of their street. The Montgomery connector is a critical connector between Napa and Sonoma County at a key fire break. We are thankful for this grant from PG&E that will allow us to help protect our communities from the devastating effects of wildfire,” said Joe Nordlinger, Vice President of Grants for The Napa Communities Firewise Foundation, in a PG&E release announcing the grant.

The Napa County grant is part of a $2 million annual program supporting Fire Safe Councils statewide.

