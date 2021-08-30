PG&E growing Napa County weather network

Napa County weather buffs can gorge on details of what’s happening across a range of local microclimates, thanks to Pacific Gas and Electric weather units at some 44 locations.
Take a recent afternoon at 1:40 p.m., for example. The cool spots were Wild Horse Valley and upper Soda Canyon at 87 degrees, even cooler than Napa County Airport. The hot spot was Berryessa Estates in the northeast county at 100 degrees.
City of Napa residents wanting to hike Alston Park might have thought twice after consulting that station’s weather data. The temperature at the foot of the Mayacamas Mountains was 92 degrees.
Temperatures, rainfall, wind speed, wind direction, humidity — it’s all available by computer or smart phone. Viewers can even see a depiction on a map of where various wind currents are blowing, like small comets streaking along the California landscape.
This mass of weather information is accessible to the public at https://bit.ly/2WCao8y. A menu allows users to find different types of data.
PG&E has more than 1,200 stations in high fire danger areas across Northern and Central California, including those 44 or so in Napa County. It uses the data when deciding whether to instigate public safety power shutoffs to keep fallen lines from sparking wildfires.
“With the 44 (stations) across the county, we have a really good picture of where those winds gusts would be,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.
PG&E wants to have one weather station for every 20 miles of its lines in high fire threat areas, she said. It recently added three new ones in Napa County: on Whitehall Lane, on Mount Veeder and on Aetna Springs Road.
The station in Alston Park was put up several months ago. Hikers might notice the small unit with an anemometer mounted on a utility pole along the service road that leads to the water tanks.
“With more weather stations in Napa County, we can really pinpoint hyperlocal data,” Contreras said.
PG&E began building its still-expanding weather network in 2018. Contreras said the utility spent $8.3 million installing stations in 2020 and plans to spend another $6.4 million in 2021. Maintenance and operations costs could reach $1.6 million in 2021.
Information gathered at each unit is transmitted by satellite or wireless communications to PG&E meteorologists and to the utility’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center in San Ramon.
Ashley Helmetag, senior PG&E meteorologist, said in a press release that the utility now has a historical database of weather observations. Much of it is from remote areas where such detailed information wasn’t previously available.
“As the model is improved, the forecast becomes more accurate, allowing meteorologists to limits the scope of (shutoff) events to the areas where the riskiest fire weather conditions are expected, and to do so with higher confidence,” Helmetag said.
For the general public, though, system has more mundane applications. People traveling to an array of locations in Napa County and surrounding counties can instantly know the weather there, even for remote locations.
Now everyone can instantly know which way the wind is blowing, even miles away.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.