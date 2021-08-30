PG&E growing Napa County weather network

“With the 44 (stations) across the county, we have a really good picture of where those winds gusts would be,” PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.

PG&E wants to have one weather station for every 20 miles of its lines in high fire threat areas, she said. It recently added three new ones in Napa County: on Whitehall Lane, on Mount Veeder and on Aetna Springs Road.

The station in Alston Park was put up several months ago. Hikers might notice the small unit with an anemometer mounted on a utility pole along the service road that leads to the water tanks.

“With more weather stations in Napa County, we can really pinpoint hyperlocal data,” Contreras said.

PG&E began building its still-expanding weather network in 2018. Contreras said the utility spent $8.3 million installing stations in 2020 and plans to spend another $6.4 million in 2021. Maintenance and operations costs could reach $1.6 million in 2021.

Information gathered at each unit is transmitted by satellite or wireless communications to PG&E meteorologists and to the utility’s Wildfire Safety Operations Center in San Ramon.