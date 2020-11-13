PG&E has 60 crews working to remove burned trees in Napa area

PG&E’s cutting of damaged trees near lines in the wake of the 2017 Nuns Fire caused a degree of controversy in the Mount Veeder area west of the city of Napa. Some property owners there said crews removed burned trees that could have survived, with one resident calling the activities “the rape of the redwoods.”

PG&E cut down or pruned more than 14,000 trees in the wake of the Nuns, Tubbs and Atlas fires of 2017. Utility officials at the time said they removed only trees that posed a hazard.

With the Glass Fire, the utility began with what officials described as “a triage of trees.” Tree crews determined which damaged trees needed to come down immediately to protect electric lines and which could wait.

Crews this past week were working in the Deer Park area east of St. Helena and the Spring Mountain Road area west of St. Helena and along Silverado Trail moving east into the hills. They were completing a survey of trees damaged by fire and not expected to survive, PG&E officials said.

Some damaged trees might appear to be far from electric lines, but still be close enough to strike them if they fell, Contreras said on Thursday. Some might look healthy, but have structural concerns or compromised root structures, she said.