PG&E has 60 crews working to remove burned trees in Napa area

About 60 crews with a total of 160 to 200 workers are cutting down fire-damaged trees for Pacific Gas & Electric and that's caught the attention of Napa County government.
Hundreds if not thousands of trees are being cut in the wake of the Glass Fire, Napa County Board of Supervisors chairperson Diane Dillon said. She is concerned about how well PG&E communicates with private property owners.
“Knowing there are 60 crews of people out there working through January should give people an idea of the magnitude of what’s happening,” she said.
As of Thursday, PG&E had cut or trimmed more than 4,000 trees and was still assessing hazardous trees in the fire area, utility spokesperson Deanna Contreras said.
And that's only PG&E. Cal Fire cut down trees while fighting the fire and private property owners can cut down trees that pose a safety hazard. It's still unclear how many trees will be lost in the county's blackened oak woodlands and pine forests.
PG&E officials spoke to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about its efforts. The Glass Fire burned more than 67,000 acres, most of it in northern Napa County.
“I understand the very personal connection with trees,” PG&E spokesperson Mark van Gorder said. “I think all of us love trees and want to preserve them. I’m not an arborist. I have to take the word of a professional that a tree poses a hazard.”
PG&E’s cutting of damaged trees near lines in the wake of the 2017 Nuns Fire caused a degree of controversy in the Mount Veeder area west of the city of Napa. Some property owners there said crews removed burned trees that could have survived, with one resident calling the activities “the rape of the redwoods.”
PG&E cut down or pruned more than 14,000 trees in the wake of the Nuns, Tubbs and Atlas fires of 2017. Utility officials at the time said they removed only trees that posed a hazard.
With the Glass Fire, the utility began with what officials described as “a triage of trees.” Tree crews determined which damaged trees needed to come down immediately to protect electric lines and which could wait.
Crews this past week were working in the Deer Park area east of St. Helena and the Spring Mountain Road area west of St. Helena and along Silverado Trail moving east into the hills. They were completing a survey of trees damaged by fire and not expected to survive, PG&E officials said.
Some damaged trees might appear to be far from electric lines, but still be close enough to strike them if they fell, Contreras said on Thursday. Some might look healthy, but have structural concerns or compromised root structures, she said.
Dillon stressed communicating with property owners, including those who returned after evacuations to find PG&E had removed trees on their land.
“We have a large number of properties with wood all over them that’s been cut,” Dillon said. “There’s been no interaction (with property owners) to address removing it.”
PG&E leaves larger wood from felled trees on private properties since trees belong to the property owners and the wood is legally considered an asset. It chips wood debris less than four inches in diameter and hauls out the chips or spreads them on the properties if the owner desires.
Property owners who want the larger wood removed can explore such options as local service organizations, fire safe councils, and green waste facilities, Contreras said.
During the first round of cutting, property owners were still evacuated and sometimes fire crews were still in the area. That made it hard to contact property owners, PG&E officials said.
Moving forward, the utility will speak to the owners and describe why it is doing the work, they said.
"We make best efforts to communicate with customers about vegetation work via phone calls, door knocks and printed collateral — like a door hangar — whenever possible," Contreras said.
Dillon wanted assurance that PG&E subcontractors will leave the property of an owner who tells them to do so. That hasn’t always happened, she said.
“We give them direction if a property owner tells them to leave the property, you leave the property,” Tony Walls of PG&E said.
PG&E will then contact the property owner to explain what it is doing and why he said.
Cal Fire cut trees while it fought the Glass Fire. Napa County Fire Chief Geoff Belyea said to his knowledge, the agency is no longer doing tree-cutting. Cal Fire is returning to the fire containment lines to work on minimizing erosion and might put materials cut during the firefight over the bulldozed areas.
Then there will be Glass Fire-related removal of fire-damaged trees for safety reasons beyond work done by PG&E or Cal Fire. This happened after the 2017 Nuns, Atlas and Tubbs fires, when private property owners removed hundreds of burned trees.
Some property owners obtained Cal Fire emergency timber operations permits and tried to cover the cost through commercial logging. A Cal Fire data base shows the agency in 2018 issued 31 fire-related emergency permits in Napa County for logging more than 1,000 acres.
Go to https://bit.ly/2K5Mxrf to find Napa County information on private tree removal.
