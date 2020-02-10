Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has restored power to most of its Napa County customers who were left in the dark on Sunday by damage caused by high winds, the utility announced.
Wind gusts of 40 mph and more contributed to outages that affected some 13,000 homes and businesses in the county at various times, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras. By Monday afternoon, service had been restored to all but 173 customers, mostly in Napa but also in Yountville and Angwin, she said in a news release.
Locally, the largest outage affected 2,765 customers in Napa when a tree fell into a power line at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, said Contreras. PG&E crews made repairs at three different locations and reconnected all customers by 11 p.m.
Wind speeds Sunday at Napa County Airport reached 33 mph with gusts of 43 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Higher speeds were recorded Upvalley and at higher elevations in the Bay Area, including an 87 mph gust at Mount St. Helena.
Throughout the day, public safety agencies responded to various reports of wind-caused disruptions, including a blacked-out traffic signal at Silverado Trail and First Street and toppled trees that cut off Dry Creek Road in a rural area near the Sonoma County line.
Across the Bay Area, more than 8,400 PG&E customers remained without power Monday morning after a day of windy weather Sunday knocked down power lines and toppled trees in the region.
Nearly 65,000 customers in the Bay Area were affected at the peak of the windstorm. As of 6 a.m. Monday, about 5,660 customers in the East Bay still had no power, along with 2,136 in the South Bay, 445 along the Peninsula and 246 in the North Bay, PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said. That was down from about 28,000 customers as of 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the utility.
Authorities on Sunday received hundreds of reports of downed lines and trees, blown-out windows, canceled ferry runs and dangerous driving conditions over bridges in the Bay Area. The windy weather had mostly died down later Monday morning, with the National Weather Service's wind advisory for the Bay Area expiring at 7 a.m.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.