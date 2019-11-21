Pacific Gas and Electric began the process of restoring power to 10,434 Napa County customers Thursday morning, with the expectation that all could have electricity back before nightfall.
A safety power shutdown was carried out at daybreak Wednesday in anticipation of high winds that threatened distribution lines and raised the risk of starting wildfires.
The weather "all clear" was issued at 2 a.m. Thursday, setting in motion the inspection of lines for the restoration of power to 50,000 customers in portions of 10 counties, PG&E reported.
PG&E has five helicopters and 120 employees working in Napa County to restore power, county spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff said.
If wind-damaged equipment is discovered, that could delay the return of power to some customers, Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff said the National Weather Service has both good news and bad news in its forecast.
The bad news is that there could be another wind event starting late Sunday and continuing into Monday and Tuesday, he said. PG&E said it is monitoring weather patterns, but has not made a determination about a future possible safety power shutoff, he said.
The good news is that there is rain in the forecast, possibly as early as Tuesday, Brinkerhoff said.
Widespread rain is likely starting late Tuesday, with showers persisting through mid-week, the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.
Calistoga public schools reopened Thursday after a one-day closure. This week's shutoffs affected a substantial part of Calistoga.