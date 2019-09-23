PG&E criteria for public safety power shutoffs

- A red flag warning declared by the National Weather Service

- Low humidity, generally 20% and less

- Forecast sustained winds generally above 25 mph and wind gusts in excess of approximately 45 mph, depending on location and site-specific conditions such as temperature, terrain and local climate

- Moisture content of dry fuel on the ground and live vegetation

- On-the-ground, real-time observations from PG&E's Wildfire Safety Operations Center and field crews

(Courtesy of PG&E)