PG&E looks at building AmCan service center
Development

PG&E looks at building AmCan service center

Napa Logistics Park sign

Napa Logistics Park, depicted in this 2018 photo, could become home to a PG&E Napa service yard.

 Register photo

Pacific Gas & Electric is looking at buying land in American Canyon’s Napa Logistics Park for a Napa service center, though what that might mean for local utility service is unclear.

Napa Logistics Park is being developed with large warehouses. The 646,000-square-foot-plus IKEA warehouse is there. Amazon is to establish a distribution center there.

In 2019, the city approved building a 363,000-square-foot warehouse on 25 acres in Napa Logistics Park. But now it appears this property might have a different fate.

Earlier this month, the American Canyon City Council consented to an agreement associated with the possible sale of the 25 acres from the private owner to PG&E. City Councilmember Mark Joseph wondered aloud what the utility plans to do with the land if the transaction is finalized.

“It looks as if this is going to be a maintenance yard for PG&E,” Joseph said.

Tom Crowley of the utility’s corporate real estate team responded. Generally, it will be a yard that supports the local population with what PG&E calls its normal on-call “distribution and general construction-type of activities,” he said.

The Napa Valley Register later asked PG&E for details. One question is whether an American Canyon service yard would improve local service.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras in an email said the utility is looking at American Canyon property, but since the deal isn’t finalized, she cannot say more than was stated at the City Council meeting.

A site plan labeled “Napa Service Center” that went to the City Council shows a 40,000-square-foot warehouse, a 25,000-square-foot office, a 35,000-square-foot office, almost 300 parking spaces, places for pipes and poles and room for expansion.

Usually, a possible private property transaction between two parties wouldn’t be an issue for the City Council. But in this case, it was.

That’s because the City Council in 2017 approved a development agreement for phase two of the Napa Logistics Park. The city needed to determine if a would-be future owner is financially capable of fulfilling the terms of the agreement, such as paying development impact fees.

Among other things, PG&E would have to pay the impact fees prior to receiving building permits, the city report said. That means the land cannot have authorized development unless the fees are paid.

The current owner under the proposed transfer agreement would retain a majority of the obligations for public improvements, a city report said.

PG&E’s plans are consistent with authorized development under the Napa Logistics Park use permit. The utility would have to receive Planning Commission approval for a design permit prior to building, the report said.

Napa Logistics Park is about 210 acres located west of Highway 29 near Napa County Airport.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

