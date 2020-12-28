PG&E looks at building AmCan service center

The Napa Valley Register later asked PG&E for details. One question is whether an American Canyon service yard would improve local service.

PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras in an email said the utility is looking at American Canyon property, but since the deal isn’t finalized, she cannot say more than was stated at the City Council meeting.

A site plan labeled “Napa Service Center” that went to the City Council shows a 40,000-square-foot warehouse, a 25,000-square-foot office, a 35,000-square-foot office, almost 300 parking spaces, places for pipes and poles and room for expansion.

Usually, a possible private property transaction between two parties wouldn’t be an issue for the City Council. But in this case, it was.

That’s because the City Council in 2017 approved a development agreement for phase two of the Napa Logistics Park. The city needed to determine if a would-be future owner is financially capable of fulfilling the terms of the agreement, such as paying development impact fees.

Among other things, PG&E would have to pay the impact fees prior to receiving building permits, the city report said. That means the land cannot have authorized development unless the fees are paid.