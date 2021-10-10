PG&E may shut off power to tens of thousands of its customers Monday

If customers enrolled in the company's Medical Baseline program do not verify that they have received notices, PG&E employees will conduct individual, in-person visits, the utility said.

In August of this year, PG&E faced questions and criticism about its power shutoff policies during a public briefing with the California Public Utilities Commission.

The briefing was the third in a series of meetings with California electricity companies to discuss their efforts to reduce the frequency and impact of the PSPS events.

Throughout the briefing, CPUC President Marybel Batjer pressed PG&E's senior vice president and chief risk officer Sumeet Singh on specifics of PG&E's work to limit the number and scope of PSPS events, stressing the commission's position that shutting off energy to customers should be an absolute last result.

"Unlike other mitigation strategies, these PSPS events have very real and very direct impacts to customers. It is trading individual risk to customers for reducing wildfire risk," she said. "At risk in a PSPS event are people's lives and their livelihoods."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!