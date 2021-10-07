PG&E moving ahead with American Canyon regional service center

Altman also had concerns about the regional service center.

PG&E officials talked about plans to produce enough renewable energy onsite to power the operations building. They would accomplish this by mounting photovoltaic (PV) solar panels on the canopy of the employee parking area.

“If this isn’t enough PV, we’ll put some more PV on the roof of the building in order to help us achieve that,” project architect Richard Price said.

Or the utility will mount mini-wind turbines on the building’s parapet, he said.

Altman wanted more. All three buildings could have solar panels. The fleet parking area could be covered and have panels, he said. Portions of the site with exposed concrete could have panels.

He didn’t accept PG&E’s contention that it makes more financial sense in the short-term to use renewable energy generated elsewhere, such as out-of-state, for some of the center's power needs.

“Isn’t this supposed to be an energy-efficient showcase project for PG&E, to show how they’re moving in a new direction, to be more energy-efficient and conscious and so on?” Altman said.