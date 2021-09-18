PG&E notifies Napa County customers of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning Monday morning

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are monitoring a potential weather system that could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern California beginning Monday morning.

Given this wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advance notifications to approximately 14,000 customers in targeted portions of 13 counties and two tribes where PG&E may need to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

PG&E announced 1,584 customers in Napa County could be affected by a PSPS. Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began Saturday, two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Despite the potential for rain in some areas, PG&E notified customers of the possible PSPS in case rain doesn’t materialize or forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk.

With the potential PSPS event two days away, conditions may change. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions. PG&E will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve.