 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PG&E notifies Napa County customers of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning Monday morning

PG&E notifies Napa County customers of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning Monday morning

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
PG&E to use wildfire victims fund to pay for past crimes

In this photo taken Feb. 18, 2020, people walk behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck parked in San Francisco. The stock market turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic is raising worries that Pacific Gas & Electric's $13.5 billion settlement with victims of catastrophic wildfires may be worth far less by the time the beleaguered company emerges from bankruptcy. A lawyer who represents more than 81,000 wildfire victims flagged the escalating concerns during a Wednesday, March 25, 2020, court hearing held by conference call. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

 Jeff Chiu

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists are monitoring a potential weather system that could bring dry offshore winds to parts of Northern California beginning Monday morning.

Given this wind event, combined with extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E sent advance notifications to approximately 14,000 customers in targeted portions of 13 counties and two tribes where PG&E may need to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

PG&E announced 1,584 customers in Napa County could be affected by a PSPS. Customer notifications—via text, email and automated phone call—began Saturday, two days prior to the potential shutoff. Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Despite the potential for rain in some areas, PG&E notified customers of the possible PSPS in case rain doesn’t materialize or forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk.

With the potential PSPS event two days away, conditions may change. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Wildfire Safety Operations Center and Emergency Operations Center, continue to closely monitor conditions. PG&E will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News