PG&E offers safety tips for seasonal decorating and cooking

Pacific Gas and Electric Company encourages customers to use caution and put safety first when decorating this holiday season to reduce the risk of a fire in the home.

Lighting equipment, candles, menorahs and the Christmas trees can become holiday hazards and spark a devastating fire. By having a plan and making minor adjustments to decorating and cooking, the holiday season can remain festive and safe for everyone,

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), candle fires increase this month. Almost 60% of home fires involving holiday decorations were started by candles in the month of December compared to 30% in January and November. The two peak days for candle fires are Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Also, Hanukkah is a time to pay extra special attention to candles also.

Here are some tips to keep you and your loved ones safe during the holidays:

Candle and Cooking Safety

• Never use lit candles to decorate a tree. Always extinguish candles before leaving the room or going to bed.

• Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

• Never leave a lit menorah or candles unattended.