Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will invite customers in Napa and Marin counties to a virtual town hall Thursday evening to share updates on its work to prevent wildfires.

The webinar will run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. PG&E experts will provide a brief presentation in which viewers can ask questions.

During the online forum, customers can:

- learn about wildfire safety work in their community

- learn about resources available to support them

- Connect with local PG&E leaders, including regional vice president Ron Richardson

PG&E’s forum will be viewable at https://bit.ly/3kyKK0e, by phone at 888-790-1836 (conference ID 7108900), or through the utility’s website at pge.com/webinars.

Multi-language closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation will be available, along with dial-in numbers for those unable to join online.

