PG&E outage blacks out 76 customers in Napa

A power failure that affected 76 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers early Sunday morning in Napa formed a small portion of a wave of outages in the Bay Area overnight.
The Napa outage began at 1:30 a.m. after a tree touched an overhead power line in the 1000 block of Partrick Road near Morningside Drive, according to PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez. Utility crews were continuing to make repairs to restore service as of 11:45 a.m., she said in an email.
Across the Bay Area, the bulk of outages that began Saturday night were connected to the region’s first seasonal bout of heavy fog and drizzle after months of dry weather, with more than 26,000 customers losing service in the region, Hernandez said earlier.
The majority were in the East Bay, where more than 22,000 customers were affected, most of them in the Richmond and San Pablo areas.
The warning runs from 11 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday and indicates higher wildfire risk in hilly areas of the North Bay and East Bay.
Around the rest of the Bay Area, 2,100 customers were affected in San Francisco and 2,000 on the Peninsula. Only 91 outages were reported in the North Bay.
The outages began Saturday night and crews were working to restore power Sunday morning, according to PG&E.
Power lines and equipment that accrue dust, dirt, salt and other substances after a long dry period are affected when the first mist or fog arrives. The buildup turns into mud, which can contribute to electrical flashovers and cause outages. Arcing can also cause outages, when there is enough dust and particulate in the air near power lines.
PG&E notifies Napa County customers of potential Public Safety Power Shutoff beginning Monday morning
PG&E is offering customers a two-day advance warning of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff, beginning Monday. More than 1,500 Napa County customers were notified that they may be affected.
PG&E's line-washing program is for larger electric transmission lines, so such outages tend to impact distribution systems serving local neighborhoods, a spokesperson said.
In Richmond there were 29 locations that saw outages due to flashovers, affecting more than 9,000 customers. In San Pablo there are 16 locations, affecting 2,600 customers.
Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.
