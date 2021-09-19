 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PG&E outage blacks out 76 customers in Napa

PG&E outage blacks out 76 customers in Napa

{{featured_button_text}}

A power failure that affected 76 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers early Sunday morning in Napa formed a small portion of a wave of outages in the Bay Area overnight.

The Napa outage began at 1:30 a.m. after a tree touched an overhead power line in the 1000 block of Partrick Road near Morningside Drive, according to PG&E spokesperson Karly Hernandez. Utility crews were continuing to make repairs to restore service as of 11:45 a.m., she said in an email.

Across the Bay Area, the bulk of outages that began Saturday night were connected to the region’s first seasonal bout of heavy fog and drizzle after months of dry weather, with more than 26,000 customers losing service in the region, Hernandez said earlier.

The majority were in the East Bay, where more than 22,000 customers were affected, most of them in the Richmond and San Pablo areas.

Around the rest of the Bay Area, 2,100 customers were affected in San Francisco and 2,000 on the Peninsula. Only 91 outages were reported in the North Bay.

The outages began Saturday night and crews were working to restore power Sunday morning, according to PG&E.

Power lines and equipment that accrue dust, dirt, salt and other substances after a long dry period are affected when the first mist or fog arrives. The buildup turns into mud, which can contribute to electrical flashovers and cause outages. Arcing can also cause outages, when there is enough dust and particulate in the air near power lines.

PG&E's line-washing program is for larger electric transmission lines, so such outages tend to impact distribution systems serving local neighborhoods, a spokesperson said.

In Richmond there were 29 locations that saw outages due to flashovers, affecting more than 9,000 customers. In San Pablo there are 16 locations, affecting 2,600 customers.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

Storms frequently knock down power lines, causing dangerous situations. Here's how to deal with a downed power line.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy security at Capitol riot supporters' rally

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News