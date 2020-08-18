PG&E outages affect 24,000 Napa County customers; 1,900 still blacked out amid wildfires

Power outages affected a broad swath of the Napa Valley on Tuesday evening as the battle continued against lightning-triggered wildfires in rural areas, with some Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers not scheduled to regain service until the utility can re-enter areas threatened by fire.
About 24,000 local PG&E customers lost service at about 5:17 p.m. Tuesday before being reconnected by 7:30, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras. Outages affected customers in the Napa area as well as Oakville, Rutherford, Angwin and Pope Valley.
Meanwhile, blackouts continued as of 8:45 p.m. for 1,900 customers in the Lake Berryessa, Pope Valley, St. Helena and Napa areas, Contreras said. That total included 209 customers whose power PG&E pre-emptively disconnected Monday at the request of firefighting agencies, with more customers losing service Tuesday either due to fire damage or proactive cuts.
There was no immediate timetable for those 1,900 PG&E customers to have service restored until Cal Fire allows the utility to enter rural areas currently threatened by wildfire and assess equipment damage, according to Contreras.
As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a group of five Napa County wildfires started by lightning strikes Monday morning had spread to 31,500 acres, according to Cal Fire. The expansion of the Hennessey Fire to 10,000 acres led Napa County to extend its evacuation orders to the Berryessa Estates and Spanish Valley communities near Lake Berryessa, as well as other rural areas.
None of the Napa Valley interruptions were the result of rolling outages PG&E and state power authorities had warned were possible this week as a heat wave has driven up electricity demand for air conditioning, according to the operator of the California grid.
In a news release, the state Independent System Operator announced that residents conserved enough electricity to head off potential rotating blackouts for a second straight day. The agency's statewide conservation alert, which is in effect from 3 to 10 p.m., will continue into Wednesday, when high temperatures are again expected, with the National Weather Service forecasting a peak of 98 degrees at Napa County Airport.
Watch Now: Hennessey Fire as seen from Nichelini Family Winery in St. Helena
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com
