PG&E outages affect 24,000 Napa County customers; 1,900 still blacked out amid wildfires

Power outages affected a broad swath of the Napa Valley on Tuesday evening as the battle continued against lightning-triggered wildfires in rural areas, with some Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers not scheduled to regain service until the utility can re-enter areas threatened by fire.

About 24,000 local PG&E customers lost service at about 5:17 p.m. Tuesday before being reconnected by 7:30, according to spokesperson Deanna Contreras. Outages affected customers in the Napa area as well as Oakville, Rutherford, Angwin and Pope Valley.

Meanwhile, blackouts continued as of 8:45 p.m. for 1,900 customers in the Lake Berryessa, Pope Valley, St. Helena and Napa areas, Contreras said. That total included 209 customers whose power PG&E pre-emptively disconnected Monday at the request of firefighting agencies, with more customers losing service Tuesday either due to fire damage or proactive cuts.

There was no immediate timetable for those 1,900 PG&E customers to have service restored until Cal Fire allows the utility to enter rural areas currently threatened by wildfire and assess equipment damage, according to Contreras.