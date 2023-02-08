This spring, Highway 29 drivers passing by Yountville and Calistoga might see a sight not usually associated with wine country — metal towers 25 to 40 feet tall, some looking like a type of rocket engine.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. plans to use the towers, known as enclosed combustion devices, as part of a Napa Valley gas transmission line project that has seen various phases since 2020.

The utility plans to place three of the devices just north of Yountville. Another four, resembling rocket engines, are to be installed near Dunaweal Lane southeast of Calistoga. They are to be there from mid-April to June.

Their purpose is to create enough flow inside the gas line to pull along mechanical inspection equipment.

The enclosed combustion devices will become temporary landmarks of sorts. Napa County Supervisor Anne Cottrell suggested having information signs near them, so passers-by will know what’s going on.

“A lot of people’s first interaction with this project will be the visual of those 25-feet-to-40-feet towers,” Cottrell said.

Resident Eve Kahn agreed. “I think we need to make sure that the residents don’t get surprised by this,” she said.

PG&E officials came to Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting to explain their 2023 work schedule. The utility is doing safety work on a 1930s-era pipeline.

The utility will inspect the insides of a 13-mile stretch of line along Highway 29 from Stanly Lane south of the city of Napa to Yountville. It will run a high-tech device called a “pig” through the line to detect corrosion and other possible problems.

Christine Avery of PG&E explained the origin of the name. More than a century ago, early pipe-cleaning tools were made from straw bales wrapped in barbed wire or leather. They would make a loud noise when propelled through the pipe.

“It sounds like a pig squealing, hence the name,” she said.

The pipeline doesn’t have enough gas flow to propel the tools at the necessary speed to collect data, Avery said. The enclosed combustion devices will increase flow so the pipeline can be properly inspected.

For safety reasons, the staging sites for the enclosed combustion devices will be cleared to soil. The devices won't be operated on red-flag fire warning days or on days with sustained winds above 15 mph, utility officials said.

It's possible a "pig" could get stuck in the gas line. If that happens, the pipeline section would be isolated to remove the stuck tool. PG&E would inject liquefied natural gas into the pipe near Yountville so that Upvalley customers still have gas.

PG&E is also working on 7 miles of pipeline along Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. This phase involves transmission line replacement and distribution system installation from now into September.

"The purpose of these projects again is (increasing) reliability and safety, meeting current and future capacity and replacing older vintage pipeline," said Brian Garber of PG&E.

Work hours on the highway itself are to be at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night to Friday morning. Daytime work and traffic control is to be limited to closed shoulders and work off the highway, Garber said.

“We will shut down during BottleRock,” Garber said. “There will be no traffic control or work occurring over that (Memorial Day) weekend.”

The sidewalk between Sunshine Food and Mitchell Drive in St. Helena will be closed until June, he said.

County supervisors stressed that communication with the community about the projects are important. PG&E officials agreed.

“No surprises,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.

