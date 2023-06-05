REGISTER STAFF
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has alerted hot air balloon operators to safety work the utility has scheduled for Tuesday morning north of Yountville.
Natural gas combustors PG&E will operate between 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. will produce discharges of hot gas between 200 and 400 feet in the air, spokesperson Megan McFarland said in a news release Monday afternoon. Balloon operators were advised to avoid the area during PG&E’s work, and the utility also advised operators of drones and other aircraft to be watchful while work is underway.
Similar combustion operations are planned daily from June 12 to June 25, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to PG&E.
