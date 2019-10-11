Readers Note: The Napa Valley Register is providing free access to this article. Please consider supporting local journalism like this by purchasing a subscription. #NapaNewsNow Click here for details.
Nearly three-quarters of Napa Valley customers who lost power in preemptive shutoffs had been restored as of 7:30 a.m., the county said.
The utility said it aimed to have power restored to 98 percent of those customers by 6 p.m. and the remaining two percent Saturday, said Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff.
A total of 32,500 customers — an estimated three-quarters of the county's population — lost power in PG&E's attempt to avoid sparking wildfire during a spell of windy, dry weather in California.
By Thursday evening, residents in dark pockets of Napa, including Browns Valley, Old Sonoma Road, Old Town and north Napa were reporting having their power back. St. Helena's Main Street also got re-electrified.
Statewide, PG&E said power had been restored by Friday morning to more than half of the 738,000 customers who lost power.
Napa County residents scrambled to get gas and generators Tuesday night before much of the county went dark at midnight.
Schools closed throughout Napa County for two days and the St. Helena business district went dark, as did south Napa businesses. Some stores were only able to accept cash.
Wineries, in the peak of harvesting red varietals, were forced to turn to generators and readjust their production schedules, or close their doors altogether. Hundreds visited public charging stations set up by the county, PG&E or public agencies.
Traffic snarled and collisions ensued after lights went dark at some highway intersections, though power has since been restored, said California Highway Patrol Officer Marc Renspurger.
The strongest winds in the San Francisco Bay Area were at Mount St. Helena, which saw hurricane-force winds overnight Thursday, PG&E said. The lowest regional humidity values were registered in the higher regions of UpValley Napa County, too, according to the National Weather Service.
By Thursday at 3 p.m., PG&E said it was safe to send inspectors out into the field to make repairs, if needed, and determine whether it was safe to turn power back on. By 3:30 p.m., the first Napa residents were reporting their power was coming back on.
PG&E inspectors identified roughly two dozen weather-related damages to its infrastructure in Northern and Central California, though it wasn't immediately clear whether Napa County equipment was affected.
Napa County and other parts of the Bay Area were under a red flag warning for two days, ending at 5 p.m. Thursday. By Friday, a wind advisory for the area had also concluded.
Winds slowed, though humidity levels continued to remain low, the National Weather Service said in forecast at 5 a.m. Friday. Cooler weather was expected to begin Saturday and continue through next week.
Several charging stations are still open, though they will be closing as more residents receive power, Brinkerhoff said. The county's bilingual Emergency Operations Center can still be contacted at 707-299-1501.