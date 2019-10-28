Pacific Gas and Electric Company issued an "all clear" Sunday night, setting in motion the restoration of power to the estimated 18,000 Napa County customers affected by Saturday's precautionary shutdown due to high winds.
Napa County's Office of Emergency Services said PG&E would be inspecting lines today for damage and gradually restoring power to homes and businesses. It may take as long as 48 hours to return some customers to the grid, the utility said.
Calistoga and surrounding areas remain under an evacuation alert because of the growing Kincade wildfire in Sonoma County that grew to some 54,000 by Monday morning and is only 5 percent contained.
While winds are pushing the fire west, prompting evacuation of nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents, the Kincade fire is also moving slowly toward the Napa County line, prompting Sunday's advisory evacuation for Calistoga.
While PG&E is restoring service, it is also warning that another safety shutdown may be in the works for Napa and 31 other counties due to a weather system with high winds set to arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday morning.
Because of the high risk of wildfires, PG&E said it is considering the third safety shutdown in less than a week. On Oct. 23, PG&E cut off power to 7,000 Napa County customers.
The first safety outages this month were Oct. 9 when some 32,000 Napa County customers were cut off for two or more days.
The City of Napa warned Monday that the city has a number of intersections without power. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and if you come to an intersection that is flashing red, or without power entirely, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
Public schools in Napa County closed Monday due to the uncertain power situation. Calistoga's public schools will be closed through Wednesday because so many staff live in Sonoma County where mandatory evacuations are widespread.