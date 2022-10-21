PG&E projects Public Safety Power Shutoffs likely this weekend, may affect 85 Napa customers

Owing to expected high winds and increased fire risk this weekend, PG&E is projecting Public Safety Power Shutoffs are likely, and may be coming to 85 customers in Napa County, largely in areas north of Calistoga. The number of customers affected by the projected PSPS event this weekend is much higher elsewhere, largely in areas north of Sacramento as well as in central California around Kern County.

According to a PG&E press release, the company set out two-day advance notices to about 5,800 customers across 13 counties and two tribal communities. The high winds will begin Saturday morning and in areas of the North Sacramento Valley — and on Sunday in the North Bay — and last into Monday, the press release says.

“The potential shutoffs could begin Saturday morning in portions of the North Sacramento Valley,” The press release says. “Potential shutoffs for the San Joaquin Valley, other portions of the Sacramento Valley, North Bay as well as Kern County could begin Sunday, depending on the timing of the wind event.”

If a PSPS occurs, PG&E opens community resource centers — with snacks, water and other essential items — in partnership with community-based organizations to assist with medical and independent living needs, the press release says. Locations and operating hours will be shared closer to the PSPS event.

“Customer notifications via text, email and automated phone call began today, approximately two days prior to the potential shutoff,” the press release says. “Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates.”