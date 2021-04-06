PG&E promotes financial assistance programs for customers

As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic start to subside, Pacific Gas and Electric Company reminds customers with past-due balances to explore available financial-assistance programs now, before the customer protections put in place during the pandemic end on June 30.

In place since March 2020, these customer protections included suspending service disconnections for customers with unpaid bills.

Customers are encouraged to act now and not wait until protections expire if they are behind on payments, PG&E said in a news release. Numerous programs, tools and tips are available.

For more information, call 800-743-5000 if you have an outstanding balance.

PG&E will not initiate disconnections immediately after the protections end, the utility said. Since March 2020, more than 1.6 million payment plans have been created for residential and commercial customers.