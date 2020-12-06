PG&E removes Napa County from planned power shutdown

An improving weather forecast has led PG&E to remove all Bay Area counties, including Napa, from a planned power shutdown Monday and Tuesday.
High winds are expected across the area starting early Monday. Coupled with unusually dry conditions, the weather heightens the danger of fire and led to an area-wide red flag warning on Monday.
PG&E had planned to cut off power to customers in 15 California counties, affecting more than 132,000 customers, including the northern end of Napa County, but Sunday afternoon the company reduced the scope to just five counties.
The plan now affects 8,500 customers in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.
PG&E has been shutting down power preemptively in fire-prone areas since a series of deadly blazes in 2017 and 2018 linked to damaged equipment on the electrical grid. In Napa County, areas around Calistoga and Angwin have been hardest hit, leading officials to complain about poor communication from the company and saying that the utility was too quick to protect itself from legal liability at the expense of residents and businesses in rural areas.
The company has responded to the complaints by monitoring weather more closely and working to limit the scope and length of the shutdowns. It has also installed generators that can power most, but not all, of the city of Calistoga during such shutdowns.
