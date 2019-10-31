Pacific Gas and Electric reported that 2,000 Napa County households remained without power as of 7 a.m. Thursday.
The utility cut off 16,820 customers on Tuesday morning, the third public safety power shutdown in seven days. Ninety-one percent are now restored.
Most of those without power are in Calistoga, and the rest in unincorporated area area, Napa County reported.
PG&E says their goal is to have everyone back on with power by no later than 9 p.m.
Calistoga restoration is hampered by the Kincade fire in Sonoma County because PG&E can’t fly helicopters in a fire zone. That means all inspections of lines are being done on foot or using ATVs in remote areas, the utility reported.
Depending on what they find in terms of damage, full restoration for Calistoga could go past today’s 9 p.m. deadline, PG&E said.
Calistoga remains under an evacuation advisory because of the Kincade fire threat, but that could be lifted today. As of this morning, the Kincade fire was 60 percent contained, with almost no growth over the past 24 hours, Cal Fire reported.
The shelters at CrossWalk Church and the Napa Valley Expo are still open. However, there are only 5 people at the Expo and they all live in Sonoma County. Napa County is working to help them go back home today, and then we will close down that shelter, said Noel Brinkerhoff, spokesperson for Napa County.
Crosswalk Church has some Calistoga residents, so closure won’t happen until they can go back north, Brinkerhoff said.
There is one Community Resource Center still open: the one at St. Helena Catholic School.