Power has been restored to nearly all PG&E customers inside the Camp Fire footprint who can receive it, PG&E announced Monday.
Since the beginning of Camp Fire restoration efforts, approximately 10,000 PG&E customers who can receive power have had their service restored, according to a press release from PG&E.
PG&E said that they restored power to "essentially all" customers within the fire footprint by Sunday, save for a few isolated homes and businesses. Crews are continuing work this week to reach those customers, the release said.
The company is continuing efforts to restore gas service, the release said. Most customers who can receive gas service are estimated to have their service returned by the end of next month, with all customers restored by March, the release said.
PG&E also said it is working with Butte County and the town of Paradise on a long-term plan to rebuild electric and gas infrastructure in the area. PG&E has suspended all customer disconnections and credit/collection activities in area affected by the fires.
"Restoring electricity and gas is an essential first step on the journey to rebuild the community devastated by this fire," said Aaron Johnson, a PG&E vice president of electric operations, in the release. "As we gain access to the areas deemed safe, we're inspecting infrastructure, determining the extent of the damage and restoring gas and electric service to those who can receive it."
Customers in the area with questions can contact PG&E customer service directly at 1-800-PGE-5000 and select the Camp Fire prompt.