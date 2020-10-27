PG&E says most Napa County customers should have power restored by early Wednesday

Virtually all 11,000 Napa County customers who had their power cut off Sunday afternoon because of forecasted high winds should have their electricity restored by early Wednesday morning, Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric said Tuesday afternoon

PG&E had previously hoped to have all customers back by 10 p.m. Tuesday, but line inspectors weren't given the weather "all-clear" to go to work until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the utility said in a news release.

PG&E said several thousand Napa County customers were restored Monday, leaving 8,942 still without power Tuesday morning.

There were originally 361,000 customers in 36 Northern California counties affected by the Public Safety Power Shutdown, PG&E said. There were still 228,000 customers without power as of Tuesday morning.

The Napa County shutdown covered broad areas east and west of the Napa Valley, including higher elevations and a portion of Calistoga.

In its early inspections across the Northern California counties, PG&E said crews found at least 36 instances of weather-related damage and hazards around power lines. Had these lines not been de-energized, these types of damage could have ignited wildfires, the utility said.