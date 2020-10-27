PG&E says most Napa County customers should have power restored Tuesday

Virtually all 11,000 Napa County customers who had their power cut off Sunday afternoon because of forecasted high winds should have their electricity restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric said.

PG&E said several thousand Napa County customers were restored Monday, leaving 8,942 still without power Tuesday morning.

There were originally 361,000 customers in 36 Northern California counties affected by the Public Safety Power Shutdown, with 156,000 customers restored on Monday, PG&E said.

The Napa County shutdown covered broad areas east and west of the Napa Valley, including higher elevations and a portion of Calistoga.

In its early inspections across the Northern California counties, PG&E said crews found at least 13 instances of weather-related damage and hazards around power lines. Had these lines not been de-energized, these types of damage could have ignited wildfires, the utility said.

The National Weather Service said winds Sunday night exceeded 50 mph on the ridge top in Napa County.

Fire weather concerns were expected to diminish in the course of the week, although extremely dry conditions were expected to last into early November, the Weather Service said.