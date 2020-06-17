PG&E says Napa Valley should see fewer fire safety power shutoff impacts this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pacific Gas & Electric officials say more of Napa Valley should be spared from public safety power shutoffs during high fire danger weather and power should be restored more quickly when shutoffs happen.

One goal is to finish installing 43 sectionalizing devices on local lines by September, in addition to eight installed last year, PG&E officials said. That is supposed to allow lines running through remote, high fire danger areas to be de-energized without also cutting power in more populated areas.

PG&E spokesperson Mark Van Gorder said the utility will be able to keep most of the population in an island of electricity while keeping electricity from flowing up into the wooded hillsides where falling lines can spark wildfires.

“The main point is keeping power on,” he told the Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The grid is not designed to be turned off this way, said Aaron Johnson of PG&E. Sectionalizing devices break the grid into smaller pieces, allowing the blackouts to focus on areas where the fire risk is the greatest without having collateral impacts in other areas, he said.