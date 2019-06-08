About 1,300 local Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers lost power at 6 a.m. on Saturday to preempt a possible fire hazard during a period of high winds.
A PG&E spokesperson said crews planned to start inspecting power lines at noon Saturday, barring a sudden change in the weather, and searching for obstructions or fire hazards. Crews did not anticipate needing to make any repairs, but PG&E said customers should be prepared to spend another 24 to 48 hours without power, as a precaution.
Customers without power live in and near Lake Berryessa, Circle Oaks, Wooden Valley and Gordon Valley, according to a county Nixle alert sent late Friday night.
The county also announced that it was opening two charging stations for people without power at the Capell Valley Volunteer Station (1193 Capell Valley Road) and the Gordon Valley Volunteer Station (1345 Wooden Valley Cross Road). The stations opened from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Bay Area chapter of the National Weather Service said late Saturday morning that a red flag warning — which indicates conditions that are ripe for fires — would remain in effect until 5 p.m. Sunday. Areas facing the highest threat included the hills of eastern Napa County, and around Mounts Saint Helena and Tamalpais.
Winds in the Bay Area were expected to ease Sunday, but temperatures could approach 100 degrees.
Visit the county's outage map at bit.ly/2QZ5hYF or PG&E's map at pge.com/outages to see which areas are affected by shutoffs.