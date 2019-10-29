Pacific Gas and Electric began turning off the power to 14,900 Napa County customers Tuesday morning in preparation for more stiff offshore winds that heighten the danger of wildfires.
Some of the customers facing another couple of days without electricity were already in the dark from Saturday night's safety cutoffs and had not yet had their power restored.
The new round of shutoffs -- the third within a week -- will affect Napa County customers in Napa, American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Pope Valley and Rutherford.
Calistoga remains under an evacuation advisory as the Kincade fire continues to expand in Sonoma County beyond Calistoga.
All told, the Tuesday shutoffs will affect 596,000 customers in Northern and Central California. This is a smaller number than the 970,000 customers who were turned off over the weekend, PG&E said.
PG&E said that 57% of customers unplugged over the weekend had their power back by Monday evening.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that starts at noon Tuesday and runs through Wednesday at 11 a.m. as winds in the mountains are expected to be 20-35 mph sustained with gusts from 40-65 mph. Gusty winds and very low humidity will allow fires to grow quickly and contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of the North Bay until 11 a.m. Wednesday as combined with the wind, relative humidity during the day is expected to be 8-18 percent and 10-25 percent at night.
In the North Bay valleys, winds are expected to be 5-15 mph with gusts of 20-35 mph. Relative humidity in the valleys are expected to range between 10-30 percent during the day and 25-40 percent at night.
The Kincade Fire continues to burn near Healdsburg in northeastern Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, having charred 74,234 acres and is 15 percent contained as of Monday evening.
PG&E has opened community resource centers at the Napa Valley Expo at 575 Third St. in Napa, as well as St. Helena Catholic School at 1255 Oak Ave. Both centers are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Charging stations are available at Pacific Union College’s Fireside Room, 1 Angwin Ave. in Angwin; the Lake Berryessa Senior Center at 4380 Spanish Flat Loop Road; the Yountville Community Center at 6516 Washington St.; the Napa County Library at 580 Coombs St., Napa; and the American Canyon community gym at 100 Benton Way.
Late Monday, the Napa Valley Unified School District announced it would reopen most of its schools Tuesday, but said all campuses in American Canyon and Yountville will remain closed, along with the West Park and Browns Valley elementary schools in west Napa. All district staff members will report to work.
Calistoga’s public schools will be closed through Wednesday because so many staff members live in Sonoma County, where mandatory evacuations are widespread and all school districts have shut down.
Napa Valley College said it would reopen its Napa Valley campuses for classes on Tuesday.
Three shelters have opened in Napa to take in evacuees escaping the Sonoma County wildfire – mainly Calistogans heeding the evacuation advisory for their Upvalley town – but only one had reached its capacity by Monday, according to Brinkerhoff of Napa County. Napa Valley College has nearly filled its quota of 202 residents, but only four people out of a maximum 700 had checked into the Napa Valley Expo, while 20 people arrived at CrossWalk Community Church, which is equipped to shelter 200.