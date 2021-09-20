PG&E starts public safety power shutoffs in Northern California as wildfire risks continue

PG&E Corp. started another of its wildfire safety blackouts early Monday, shutting off power to several thousand customers in scattered parts of Northern California amid gusty winds and a red flag warning.

The public safety power shutoffs hit parts of 10 counties: Yolo, Solano, Napa, Lake, Glenn, Colusa, Shasta, Tehama, Kern and Santa Barbara. The total number of homes and businesses affected was 7,124, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

The blackouts — the third such deliberate cut of the year by PG&E — are expected to last through Tuesday.

The shutoffs came as the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through late morning Tuesday, affecting a wide swath of Northern California. Forecasters said winds would hit 35 mph and humidity would remain low, creating dangerous wildfire conditions.

While this power shutoff was one of the smallest since PG&E began imposing blackouts in recent years to avert wildfires, it's a reminder of California's continuing struggle to tamp down wildfire risks. Just under 2 million acres have burned in California this year, according to Cal Fire, and what was traditionally considered the start of the wildfire season isn't for another couple of weeks.

Last year a record 4 million acres burned in California.