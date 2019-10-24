Some Napa Valley residents may see their power restored Thursday afternoon.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company inspectors began to survey power lines and make repairs, if necessary, early Thursday afternoon, said Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff. The utility cut off power to some 7,000 Napa County customers Wednesday afternoon as a precaution since stiff winds were predicted across the North Bay overnight into Thursday morning.
PG&E told the county it would inspect lines until dark Thursday and continue Friday morning as needed, Brinkerhoff said.
As one shutoff ends, another may be on the horizon. The strongest winds of the season are possible Saturday night and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which could prompt PG&E to issue its third set of shutoffs this month.
If PG&E sticks to its policy of giving customers 48 hours of advance warning, the utility would be expected to send out notices later Thursday if weekend shutoffs seem likely.
PG&E has a new policy of cutting off power to prevent catastrophic wildfires like those that devastated the North Bay and Northern California in 2017 and 2018.
The Weather Service predicted another hot, dry Thursday for the region, with the temperature expected to reach the low 90s in the Napa Valley, with similar conditions on Friday before gradual cooling over the weekend.