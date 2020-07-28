PG&E surveying power lines by helicopter in North Bay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is surveying distribution power lines in the Napa and Vallejo areas using helicopters equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology.

The helicopter patrols will be fly at approximately 500 feet, or lower, and follow overhead power lines. Patrols will run through Wednesday.

The surveys are to collect more data on PG&E’s power lines, poles and their surrounding environment in high-fire threat areas. The LiDAR helicopter surveys will help gather data for PG&E’s mapping system by capturing imagery that can be analyzed to take measurements, reveal patterns and identify any potential risks.

The asset management work involves meeting and exceeding state fire safety standards for power lines during extreme weather conditions.

A Bell 206 Helicopter equipped with LiDAR technology will be arriving and departing the Napa, Vacaville and Red Bluff airports. Flights are between 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.