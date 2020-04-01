PG&E thought it had a deal with California wildfire victims. Then came the coronavirus

The $13.5 billion settlement is controversial because half the money, or $6.75 billion, would come in the form of PG&E stock. Individual victims wouldn't actually receive shares. Instead, the stock will become part of a settlement trust fund, and an administrator would sell shares over time to raise cash for paying claims.

Still, the stock contribution is horrifying to some victims, who detest PG&E and don't want to own shares in the company, even indirectly.

Perhaps more importantly, the stock injects a degree of risk into the payout plan, as the value of half the payout package will rise and fall with the share price.

This element of uncertainty only deepened as the COVID-19 pandemic sent financial markets into a free-fall. PG&E shares have lost about 40 percent of their value in the past month.

"Does the $6.75 billion of stock have $6.75 billion of value in today's market?" said victims' lawyer Robert Julian, who led the negotiations with PG&E on the settlement fund. Julian said his team is in mediation with PG&E in an attempt to tweak the plan and satisfy fire victims' concerns about the stock volatility.

Some victims say they have the solution: Get rid of the PG&E stock.