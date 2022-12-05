PG&E to address recent power outages in Pope Valley, Angwin

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will host a town hall for Pope Valley and Angwin customers who have been recently impacted by power outages at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pacific Union College Church's Fireside Room at 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.

To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk across California, PG&E continues to evolve its wildfire safety program to strengthen and improve the electrical system.

PG&E experts including Ron Richardson, vice president of the utility's North Coast region, will provide information on recent outages, the steps the company is taking to reduce impacts going forward, and the resources available to support customers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

More information and resources to help customers prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at safetyactioncenter.pge.com.