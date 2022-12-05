PG&E to address recent power outages in Pope Valley, Angwin

ST. HELENA STAR STAFF
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will host a town hall for Pope Valley and Angwin customers who have been recently impacted by power outages at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Pacific Union College Church's Fireside Room at 10 Angwin Ave. in Angwin.
To help keep customers and communities safe in the face of the growing wildfire risk across California, PG&E continues to evolve its wildfire safety program to strengthen and improve the electrical system.
PG&E experts including Ron Richardson, vice president of the utility's North Coast region, will provide information on recent outages, the steps the company is taking to reduce impacts going forward, and the resources available to support customers. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.
More information and resources to help customers prepare for and stay safe in the event of an emergency can be found at
safetyactioncenter.pge.com.
The sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue were filled with spectators who enjoyed watching Calistoga's downtown Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.
Rumi Gutierezz played in fake snow at the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade, which Calistoga hosted Saturday night. The procession of tractors decked with colored lights attracted spectators who lined downtown Lincoln Avenue for one of the Napa Valley's most prominent holiday celebrations.
Calistoga hosted one of the highlights of the Napa Valley's holiday season Saturday night with its annual Lighted Tractor Parade, where Santa Claus made an appearance on one of the many tractors decked with holiday illumination that inched past throngs of spectators lining downtown Lincoln Avenue.
A large flame flowed from the back of a North Sonoma County Fire vehicle as it drove down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators lined the side of the street Saturday night during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga.
A spectator walks past a decorated fire truck sits idle before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A bicyclist with a dog passes by a decorated truck during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A tractor driven by someone in a Grinch costume headed down the street during the Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade on Saturday night.
Kids wave to someone dressed as Santa Claus during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A spectator in a Santa hat waves to people on a decorated Vine bus at the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A participant dressed as an elf adjusts the lights on a large tractor before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Participants dance for the crowd during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Someone dressed as Santa Claus sits in a bus stop before the start of the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A tractor carries a deflated Santa Claus doll during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators take in the fake snow being sprayed by a passing truck during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Large, decorated trucks drive down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators filled sidewalks and balconies for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A decorated tractor drives down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A large truck sprays fake snow on spectators as vendor selling glow in the dark toys walks down the street during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A decorated classic truck drives down the street at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Kids sit in small cars being towed by a tractor at the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
Spectators line the side of the street for the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
A large flame coming from the back of a North Sonoma County Fire vehicle illuminates spectators lining the street during the annual Lighted Tractor Parade in Calistoga on Saturday.
