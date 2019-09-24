Pacific Gas and Electric Company expects to determine whether it will shut off power to Napa County Tuesday in the afternoon.
The utility announced in a press release that the concerning weather pattern shifted to later in the evening. PG&E continues to monitor hot, dry and windy weather that it believes could prompt a power shutoff to mitigate the risk of utility equipment sparking a wildfire, according to the press release.
The City of Calistoga, however, sent out a Nixle alert at 1:35 p.m. that claimed PG&E had completed its assessment and a shutoff was not expected Tuesday in Calistoga.
Some 10,500 Napa customers were threatened with a safety shutoff Monday, but the utility decided Monday afternoon that one wasn't needed.
Kerry John Whitney, Napa County risk and emergency services manager, said PG&E told the county at 12:30 p.m. that small areas west of Calistoga and north of Lake Berryessa could be impacted in the event of a power shutoff.
The information PG&E shared with Napa County was tentative and not subject to final confirmation, he said. PG&E told county officials that it could not further elaborate on the locations that may be affected.
You have free articles remaining.
While PG&E has its own meteorologists who help determine whether power should be shut off as a precaution, the National Weather Service forecast hot, dry and windy weather throughout much of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Elevations above 1,000 feet in the North Bay Mountains remained under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger through 11 a.m. Wednesday. Humidity is low and gusty winds up to 40 mph were expected in the North Bay Mountains, according to NWS.
All of Napa County was placed under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS.
Weather is expected to cool off later in the week. An NWS forecast for Napa predicted a high of 85 degrees in Napa on Thursday and a high near 78 degrees on Friday.
Though Napa County PG&E customers were spared from a power shutoff on Monday, 24,000 customers of Butte, Nevada and Yuba Counties in the Sierra foothills lost power, according to a PG&E press release. The utility turned off the power due to concern over dry and windy conditions and had restored some 6,700 customers by 11 a.m. Tuesday.
To see whether your home is at risk of losing power during the weather event, visit: bit.ly/2mvlv0N.