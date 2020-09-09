PG&E to begin process of restoring power in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pacific Gas and Electric Company electric crews will begin inspecting the power lines that were de-energized starting on Monday night for the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event.

Restoration for the vast majority of customers impacted by the PSPS is expected to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, the utility said.

In Napa County, power was turned off Tuesday morning to some 5,000 customers in Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, the eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley, the utility said.

The cities of Napa, American Canyon, Yountville and St. Helena were not affected. PG&E generators were able to keep most of Calistoga with power on Tuesday.

Restoration may be delayed for some customers if crews are required to fix significant damage to individual lines, which could be caused by wind-blown branches and other debris, the utility said. Also, restoration could be slowed if there is too much smoke from nearby fires to permit safe air inspections by PG&E’s helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.