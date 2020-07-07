PG&E to conduct aerial inspections to prepare for Napa County power shutoffs

Starting Wednesday, July 8, PG&E will conduct pre-inspection helicopter flights in the areas of Napa, Calistoga, Angwin and St. Helena, to improve its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) program by making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for its customers, the utility announced.

Helicopters will fly low, roughly 100 feet, Monday through Friday, but not necessarily every day, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Flights will depart from airports in Novato, Angwin and Napa.

Through August, PG&E will fly several helicopters along electric distribution lines located throughout the North Bay to practice response during a future PSPS event.

The pre-PSPS flights are designed to gather information that helps PG&E understand the amount of time it takes to safely complete the patrol. In addition to improving overall safety, the pre-inspections help crews execute future patrols more efficiently and provide key information to better determine timing for restoring electric service to customers.

Schedules are dependent on weather and other factors and are subject to change.

