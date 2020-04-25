PG&E to conduct helicopter patrols in Napa County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting Monday, Pacific Gas and Electric Company will conduct routine low-level helicopter patrols to inspect gas transmission lines in Napa County as part of its leak survey and maintenance program.

A helicopter will fly over lines located in the outskirts of Napa through April 30. Flights will be coming and going from the Napa County Airport and the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport.

PG&E patrols remote gas lines, which are often located in rural areas, by helicopter as part of its continuing effort to ensure the safety and reliability of its natural gas system. If issues or obstructions are identified, it is possible helicopters may need to fly at a lower altitude for additional inspections.

Using LIDAR-based equipment, PG&E crews are combining the use of state-of-the-art leak detection technology with a streamlined repair process to find and fix leaks faster, the utility said in a news release.

A spotter in the helicopter also uses a GPS-enabled tablet with mapping data to navigate the pipelines and document excavation and construction activity, or other observations that warrant follow-up.